Vestor Capital LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,387 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 91,253 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GatePass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Autonomous Res lowered their price target on Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus set a $70.00 price objective on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.56%.The company's revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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