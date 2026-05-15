Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV Holdings Lowered by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,605,090 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 27,444 shares during the quarter. Viavi Solutions accounts for approximately 1.4% of Leeward Investments LLC MA's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.69% of Viavi Solutions worth $28,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $53.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Viavi Solutions

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,727 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $149,875.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,286.16. The trade was a 14.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 136,547 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $7,075,865.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,188,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,603,512.36. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 476,959 shares of company stock worth $24,582,112. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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