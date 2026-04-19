VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Acquired by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 136.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,399 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,215 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up about 1.0% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 99.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,656,111 shares of the company's stock worth $314,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VICI Properties by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,160,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $853,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,349 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in VICI Properties by 11.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,986,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $912,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,538,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,065,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,265 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 19.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,347,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $533,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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VICI Properties Stock Up 2.2%

VICI stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock's 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VICI. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut VICI Properties from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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