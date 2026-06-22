VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 1,001.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,659,186 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,145,372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.53% of VICI Properties worth $154,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,457,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,455,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,619,919 shares of the company's stock worth $1,817,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,209,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,030,716,000 after buying an additional 1,037,345 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in VICI Properties by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,292,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $851,821,000 after buying an additional 2,305,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VICI Properties by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,160,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $853,087,000 after buying an additional 3,968,349 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts: Sign Up

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:VICI opened at $26.28 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.65.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. VICI Properties's payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider VICI Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and VICI Properties wasn't on the list.

While VICI Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here