Vicor Corporation $VICR Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,286 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of Vicor worth $22,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vicor by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 32,400.0% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vicor from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Vicor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Vicor from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $381.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vicor

Insider Activity at Vicor

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $6,842,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,828,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,020,089,589. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 367,606 shares of company stock worth $117,177,948 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of VICR stock opened at $192.12 on Wednesday. Vicor Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $382.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 2.33.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $143.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.37 million. Vicor had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company's revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vicor Corporation will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vicor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vicor wasn't on the list.

While Vicor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here