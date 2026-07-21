Vicor Corporation $VICR Position Lifted by Andar Capital Management HK Ltd

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd grew its position in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Vicor comprises approximately 7.6% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Vicor worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,534 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $277,785,000 after purchasing an additional 60,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vicor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,515 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $28,759,000 after buying an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vicor by 1,542.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $48,205,000 after buying an additional 413,038 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vicor by 3,918.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,189 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $47,368,000 after buying an additional 421,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Vicor by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 374,088 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $41,000,000 after buying an additional 106,206 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vicor to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vicor to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $408.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vicor

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $6,842,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,828,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,089,589. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,682 shares of company stock worth $123,899,833. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company's stock.

Vicor Trading Down 2.8%

VICR stock opened at $230.99 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $297.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.96. Vicor Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $382.65. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 2.33.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.Vicor's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Further Reading

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