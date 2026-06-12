Vicor Corporation $VICR Shares Sold by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,260 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 27,880 shares during the period. Vicor makes up 13.6% of Colrain Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC owned about 0.51% of Vicor worth $24,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vicor by 13.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,312 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company's stock.

Vicor Stock Up 8.2%

NASDAQ VICR opened at $298.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.69 and a beta of 2.36. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $256.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.63. Vicor Corporation has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $361.89.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.05 million. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Vicor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vicor news, CFO James F. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.83, for a total transaction of $1,609,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,609,150. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 323 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 323 shares in the company, valued at $114,665. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 560,619 shares of company stock valued at $127,492,026 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company's stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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