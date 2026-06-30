Vicor Corporation $VICR Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) by 215.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,268 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 21,364 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vicor worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vicor by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,879 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $778,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,659 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $16,293,000 after buying an additional 82,831 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $9,660,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,895,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,620,338.90. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,630 shares of company stock valued at $127,604,096. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of VICR opened at $366.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.52 and a 200-day moving average of $203.89. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.67 and a beta of 2.36. Vicor Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $370.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.05 million. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VICR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vicor to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vicor to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $408.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VICR

Trending Headlines about Vicor

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted Vicor’s 621% share-price surge over the past year, citing rising AI power demand, proprietary technology, IP licensing growth, and manufacturing leverage as long-term growth drivers. Vicor Surges 621% in the Past Year: Should You Buy the Stock?

Analyst commentary highlighted Vicor’s 621% share-price surge over the past year, citing rising AI power demand, proprietary technology, IP licensing growth, and manufacturing leverage as long-term growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Vicor recently reached a new 1-year high, signaling continued momentum and investor confidence in the stock. Vicor NASDAQ: VICR Reaches New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Vicor recently reached a new 1-year high, signaling continued momentum and investor confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several insider sales were disclosed, including CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli, CFO James F. Schmidt, and director Andrew D’Amico. While insider selling can sometimes weigh on sentiment, the small size of the trades relative to their holdings makes the signal mixed rather than clearly negative.

Several insider sales were disclosed, including CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli, CFO James F. Schmidt, and director Andrew D’Amico. While insider selling can sometimes weigh on sentiment, the small size of the trades relative to their holdings makes the signal mixed rather than clearly negative. Neutral Sentiment: A hedge fund and insider trading roundup also referenced Vicor, but did not add any new company-specific catalyst beyond the recent insider activity. Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Further Reading

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