Victoria's Secret & Co. $VSXY Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343,203 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.69% of Victoria's Secret & Co. worth $62,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSXY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 666.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Victoria's Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 276,171 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $24,441,133.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,899,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $787,564,155. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,411,601 shares of company stock valued at $115,398,210. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $57.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.50.

View Our Latest Report on Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VSXY opened at $83.14 on Monday. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm's fifty day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 38.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

Further Reading

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