Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Makes New $6.61 Million Investment in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group purchased a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,613,000. Jabil accounts for about 3.2% of Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $315,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,710,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 758,326 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $164,686,000 after acquiring an additional 487,595 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 2,833.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 348,987 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,576,000 after acquiring an additional 337,090 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 588,155 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $127,730,000 after acquiring an additional 327,238 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 76,524 shares in the company, valued at $22,191,960. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,540,000. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of JBL stock opened at $354.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.56. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.52 and a fifty-two week high of $372.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Jabil's payout ratio is 4.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $290.63.

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Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Further Reading

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