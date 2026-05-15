Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Makes New Investment in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,434,000. Stellantis makes up approximately 2.2% of Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Stellantis by 3.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,949 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,110 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 8.7% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 22,138 shares of the company's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,189 shares of the company's stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company's stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.39. Stellantis N.V. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stellantis N.V. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on STLA shares. Loop Capital set a $8.00 target price on Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stellantis from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Freedom Capital upgraded Stellantis from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stellantis

Stellantis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Stellantis this week:

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

Further Reading

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