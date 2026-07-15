Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Purchases New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,018,000. ServiceNow makes up 1.9% of Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 892 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,029 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on ServiceNow to $115 from $100, suggesting analysts still see upside and stable demand trends. Benzinga

UBS raised its price target on ServiceNow to $115 from $100, suggesting analysts still see upside and stable demand trends. Positive Sentiment: New partner and government-contract announcements highlighted continued ecosystem momentum, including C1Secure’s ServiceNow-native FedRAMP 20x platform and Empower AI’s GSA enterprise IT award, both reinforcing ServiceNow’s role in AI-enabled workflow and public-sector modernization. Article Title Article Title

New partner and government-contract announcements highlighted continued ecosystem momentum, including C1Secure’s ServiceNow-native FedRAMP 20x platform and Empower AI’s GSA enterprise IT award, both reinforcing ServiceNow’s role in AI-enabled workflow and public-sector modernization. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary argues ServiceNow’s AI tools, including Now Assist, could become a stronger monetization driver as investors rotate toward application software. Article Title

Recent commentary argues ServiceNow’s AI tools, including Now Assist, could become a stronger monetization driver as investors rotate toward application software. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst-style articles debated ServiceNow’s valuation and long-term prospects, with some calling it attractive for the rebound and others saying it is not the cheapest name in software. Article Title Article Title

Several analyst-style articles debated ServiceNow’s valuation and long-term prospects, with some calling it attractive for the rebound and others saying it is not the cheapest name in software. Negative Sentiment: IBM’s revenue warning triggered a broader selloff in tech and dragged ServiceNow lower along with other enterprise software names like Accenture. Article Title Article Title

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $104.90 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $210.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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