Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,816 shares of the company's stock after selling 130,514 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Viking were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Viking by 19,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 392 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Viking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Viking by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Viking by 651.8% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company's stock.

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Viking Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VIK stock opened at $104.75 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.76.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Viking had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 149.40%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Viking from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Viking and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viking from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.38.

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Insider Transactions at Viking

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $3,720,184.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 420,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,698,365.06. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Marnell sold 11,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $1,047,997.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 117,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,868,092.50. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 92,566 shares of company stock worth $7,657,130 over the last 90 days.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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