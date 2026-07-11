Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $23.19 Million Stock Position in Lineage, Inc. $LINE

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE - Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,925 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,845 shares during the quarter. Lineage comprises 2.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.31% of Lineage worth $23,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LINE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 4th quarter valued at $482,255,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lineage by 45.5% during the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,132,810 shares of the company's stock worth $198,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lineage by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,017,332 shares of the company's stock worth $175,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lineage by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 145,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lineage by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,086,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter.

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Key Lineage News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lineage this week:

Lineage Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:LINE traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 727,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,357. Lineage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.72%.The business's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.5325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Lineage's payout ratio is currently -343.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LINE shares. Barclays raised their target price on Lineage from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lineage from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lineage in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lineage from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lineage in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.62.

View Our Latest Report on Lineage

Lineage Profile

Lineage Logistics, Inc NASDAQ: LINE is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage's core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

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