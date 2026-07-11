Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $24.47 Million Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. $TDW

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW - Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,866 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 134,355 shares during the quarter. Tidewater makes up 2.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.59% of Tidewater worth $24,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tidewater by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 701.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Tidewater from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Tidewater from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research lowered Tidewater from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Tidewater from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tidewater from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDW

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDW traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 585,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,266. The company's 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.43. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $326.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.83 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 22.16%.The business's revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc is a leading global provider of offshore marine support vessels, serving the energy sector with a focus on the oil and gas industry. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company operates a diverse fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTSs), crew boats and other specialized vessels designed to support offshore drilling, production and construction activities.

The company's fleet is equipped to handle a range of maritime services, including the transport of personnel, equipment and bulk materials; anchor handling and mooring operations; and subsea construction support.

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