Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,370 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 3.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $32,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $609.68.

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Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.06. The stock had a trading volume of 662,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $692.00. The business's 50-day moving average price is $521.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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