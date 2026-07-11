Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Purchases 70,613 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 70,613 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 27,476,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,734,172. The stock's 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. HSBC cut Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.56.

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Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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