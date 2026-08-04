Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM - Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,920 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after acquiring an additional 221,853 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Viper Energy worth $28,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,543,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,637,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,777,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,332,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,493,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Viper Energy Price Performance

VNOM opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.53 and a beta of 0.40. Viper Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Viper Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $643.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Viper Energy's revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Viper Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently -475.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Viper Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $52.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership's assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

See Also

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