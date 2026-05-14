VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires 18,900 Shares of EPR Properties $EPR

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,432 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned approximately 0.29% of EPR Properties worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,009,669 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $234,760,000 after buying an additional 66,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,564,309 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $90,746,000 after buying an additional 717,734 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,905 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $88,693,000 after buying an additional 348,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $64,000,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 977,789 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,722,000 after buying an additional 462,354 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,033.50. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $172,140.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,826. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock's 50 day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 37.50%.The firm had revenue of $181.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. EPR Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial cut EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 target price on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPR

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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