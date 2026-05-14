VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires 271,600 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 270.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,111 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 271,600 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Cisco Systems by 110.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,406,442 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,259,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648,265 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,748,414 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,309,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,668,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $30,730,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,893 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,956,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,874,211.50. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at $51,003,220. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $101.87 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $102.01. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 58.95%.

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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