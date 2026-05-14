VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires 29,200 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,700 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Allstate were worth $20,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,272 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company's stock.

Get Allstate alerts: Sign Up

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $215.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $188.08 and a 1-year high of $222.23. The company's fifty day moving average price is $211.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,064,866.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 82,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,991,267.60. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $281.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALL

About Allstate

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allstate, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allstate wasn't on the list.

While Allstate currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here