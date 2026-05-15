VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires 58,200 Shares of Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,900 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned approximately 0.12% of Curbline Properties worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 393.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 28.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,437 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 120.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,639 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

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Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Curbline Properties stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.84 and a beta of 0.52. The stock's 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. Curbline Properties Corp. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.34 million. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 16.24%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Curbline Properties's payout ratio is currently 219.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CURB. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Curbline Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CURB

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 83,663 shares of Curbline Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $2,244,678.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 506,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,591,997.51. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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