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VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires 80,100 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
Expeditors International of Washington logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Virginia Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Expeditors International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, buying 80,100 additional shares and bringing its total to 268,221 shares worth about $39.97 million.
  • Expeditors International reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.71 versus the $1.33 consensus estimate and revenue up 4.4% year over year.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains mixed: analysts have an average "Hold" rating with a consensus price target of $137.30, while the stock recently traded around $154.50 and the company also announced a $0.81 dividend payable June 15.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Expeditors International of Washington.

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,221 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned about 0.20% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $39,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,168 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,826 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company's stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $154.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.70. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.90 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 106.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $137.30.

View Our Latest Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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