VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Boosts Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 447.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,905 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 420,005 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $60,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,258,757 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,172,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,592 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,758,700 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $960,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,281,986 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $901,146,000 after purchasing an additional 288,499 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,033,225 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $622,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its stake in Duke Energy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,613,595 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $323,432,000 after purchasing an additional 419,992 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Capitol Sec Mgt cut Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.20.

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Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $125.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $134.49. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Duke Energy's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Trending Headlines about Duke Energy

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Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at $498,142.56. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,809,633.69. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 31,262 shares of company stock worth $3,916,582 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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