VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Boosts Stock Position in ITT Inc. $ITT

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 148.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,758 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in ITT were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 10.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 558 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,917 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ITT by 15.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 512 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 1.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ITT by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other news, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total transaction of $1,483,507.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. This trade represents a 44.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $12,099,280.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,354 shares in the company, valued at $50,028,284.26. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 70,773 shares of company stock worth $13,624,470 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ITT. Barclays increased their target price on ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITT

ITT Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE ITT opened at $202.81 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $201.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.22. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.41 and a twelve month high of $225.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.386 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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