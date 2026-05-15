VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys 276,450 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR - Free Report) by 803.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,850 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 276,450 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.33% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XHR. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 475.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 38.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Xenia Hotels & Resorts

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 151,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $2,389,528.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,615.09. This represents a 90.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 250,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,263,685. The trade was a 32.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 322,508 shares of company stock worth $5,219,885 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $17.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XHR

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of XHR opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.17. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $291.33 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

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