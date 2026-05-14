VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys 9,560 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 1,912.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,060 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in MSCI were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 499.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 874,882 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $496,417,000 after acquiring an additional 728,900 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 91.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 691,554 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $392,395,000 after acquiring an additional 331,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 36.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,180 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $606,674,000 after acquiring an additional 282,859 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in MSCI by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 523,035 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,081,000 after acquiring an additional 265,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in MSCI by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,394,117 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,358,446,000 after acquiring an additional 223,784 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,544 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,640. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More MSCI News

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts turned bullish on MSCI after earnings, likely reflecting confidence in the company’s core index/licensing business and its ability to sustain strong financial results. Multiple Analysts Turn Bullish On MSCI Inc (MSCI) Post Earnings

Multiple analysts turned bullish on MSCI after earnings, likely reflecting confidence in the company’s core index/licensing business and its ability to sustain strong financial results. Positive Sentiment: MSCI’s latest earnings came in ahead of expectations, with revenue and EPS topping estimates, which can help support investor sentiment around the stock’s valuation.

MSCI’s latest earnings came in ahead of expectations, with revenue and EPS topping estimates, which can help support investor sentiment around the stock’s valuation. Neutral Sentiment: MSCI announced its May 2026 index review, including additions and deletions across markets such as India, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Indonesia. These routine rebalancing actions are important for fund flows, but they are mainly relevant to MSCI’s role as an index provider rather than a direct operating catalyst. MSCI Equity Indexes May 2026 Index Review

MSCI announced its May 2026 index review, including additions and deletions across markets such as India, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Indonesia. These routine rebalancing actions are important for fund flows, but they are mainly relevant to MSCI’s role as an index provider rather than a direct operating catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: MSCI’s decision not to add Adani Energy Solutions because of surveillance restrictions highlights the company’s strict index methodology and governance rules. MSCI decides against adding Adani Energy to global standard indexes in May review

MSCI’s decision not to add Adani Energy Solutions because of surveillance restrictions highlights the company’s strict index methodology and governance rules. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles reported stock declines in Indonesia and Malaysia after MSCI removed companies from its indexes, underscoring MSCI’s market-moving influence in emerging markets, but these are not direct operating developments for MSCI shares. Indonesian stocks slide after MSCI removes six companies from its index review

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $570.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. MSCI Inc has a 52-week low of $501.08 and a 52-week high of $626.28. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $561.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.63.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The company had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. MSCI's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. MSCI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $692.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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