VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Decreases Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al decreased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,101 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $67,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,379 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $5,423,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 46.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company's stock.

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Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $750.74 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $706.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.28. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52-week low of $401.01 and a 52-week high of $760.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $718.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $748.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $738.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

Insider Activity

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 918 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.46, for a total transaction of $621,908.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,224.28. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.14, for a total value of $173,663.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,778.94. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,279 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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