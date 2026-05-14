VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $23.58 Million Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al cut its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 410,213 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.09% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $23,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 54,746 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $82.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.60. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is 93.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $1,676,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 123,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,702.72. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,439,602.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 90,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,486,054.28. This trade represents a 27.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,106 shares of company stock worth $7,539,602. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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