VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $24.23 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,200 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Vistra were worth $24,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,588,784 shares of the company's stock worth $6,709,519,000 after purchasing an additional 390,157 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vistra by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,106,465 shares of the company's stock worth $1,392,299,000 after purchasing an additional 930,912 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vistra by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,642 shares of the company's stock worth $895,872,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,983,868 shares of the company's stock worth $584,599,000 after purchasing an additional 303,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vistra by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,344,142 shares of the company's stock worth $459,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,340,906.79. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $233.93.

Read Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $142.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $138.53 and a 52 week high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.229 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Vistra News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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