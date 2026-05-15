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VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Written by MarketBeat
May 15, 2026
National Health Investors logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Virginia Retirement Systems ET Al cut its stake in National Health Investors by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, leaving it with 49,800 shares valued at about $3.8 million.
  • National Health Investors reported Q1 earnings of $0.82 per share, missing analyst estimates, though revenue came in at $115.13 million and rose 28.9% year over year.
  • The REIT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.92 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 4.9%, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $87.50.
  • Interested in National Health Investors? Here are five stocks we like better.

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al decreased its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 37,300 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned approximately 0.10% of National Health Investors worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company's stock.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.55. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 36.86% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business's revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. National Health Investors's payout ratio is presently 118.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of National Health Investors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NHI

National Health Investors Profile

(Free Report)

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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