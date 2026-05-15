VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $4.44 Million Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Free Report) by 178.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned approximately 0.27% of LTC Properties worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 75.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,811 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LTC Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,230 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in LTC Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,496 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of LTC Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LTC

LTC Properties Trading Down 0.7%

LTC stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.20. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.59.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. LTC Properties's revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. LTC Properties's dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 36,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,403,378. The trade was a 23.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Free Report).

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