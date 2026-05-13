VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $48.57 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,128 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned about 0.07% of FedEx worth $48,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,958 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 40,019 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 633,376 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $149,356,000 after buying an additional 23,563 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,960,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total transaction of $6,164,087.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,017,070.44. The trade was a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total value of $7,493,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,110,229.35. This trade represents a 51.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $431.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $398.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $376.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $214.35 and a one year high of $404.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. FedEx's payout ratio is 30.87%.

More FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

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