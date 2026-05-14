VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $5.15 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 176.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,040 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 204,100 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 22.4% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,768 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of DOC stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Argus downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOC

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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