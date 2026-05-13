VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $74.29 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,111 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in AbbVie were worth $74,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AbbVie by 457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,733,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AbbVie by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,281,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,685,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,657 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,418,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,621 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $207.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.20 billion, a PE ratio of 102.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.57 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. AbbVie's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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