VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Lowers Position in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al decreased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Encompass Health were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 56.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Encompass Health Price Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $105.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.11. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.77 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,277,259.00. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 89,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,557,775. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,382.80. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EHC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on EHC

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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