VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,722 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $23,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $181.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $188.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.12. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.98 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The company has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $8,247,150. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 46,404 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,404 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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