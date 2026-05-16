VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 207.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $46,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 679 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts: Sign Up

Floor & Decor Stock Down 4.9%

FND opened at $43.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.98. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.63. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm's revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In related news, CFO Bryan Langley acquired 2,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $121,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,759.04. The trade was a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Paulsen bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.50. This trade represents a 6.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut Floor & Decor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $51.00 price target on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Floor & Decor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Floor & Decor wasn't on the list.

While Floor & Decor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here