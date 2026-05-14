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VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases 35,600 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
Vornado Realty Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Virginia Retirement Systems ET Al increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, buying 35,600 additional shares and bringing its total to 322,600 shares worth about $10.7 million.
  • Other institutional investors also boosted positions in Vornado, and institutions now own about 90.02% of the company’s shares, highlighting heavy professional ownership.
  • Vornado reported a quarterly EPS miss of -$0.12 versus expectations of -$0.05, but revenue came in above estimates; the company also authorized a $300 million share repurchase program.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned approximately 0.17% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,507 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,806 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $22,705,000 after acquiring an additional 112,956 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $763,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 365,237 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $30.67 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 43.99%.The business had revenue of $459.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado's business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company's core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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