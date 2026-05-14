VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Raises Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 275.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,280 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned about 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $24,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 66.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 280.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,065.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,109.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,436.01. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $870.01 and a one year high of $2,217.60. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,655.07.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $422,304.72. This trade represents a 60.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $486,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,237,440. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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