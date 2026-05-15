VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Raises Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,143,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 891,336 shares of the construction company's stock worth $173,775,000 after buying an additional 348,327 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 87.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 365,774 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $71,695,000 after purchasing an additional 170,983 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1,782.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,113 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $23,247,000 after purchasing an additional 135,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 173.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,211 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $38,067,000 after purchasing an additional 123,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

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Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.4%

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $160.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $168.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.21. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.06 and a 12 month high of $206.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. Armstrong World Industries's payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore set a $200.00 price target on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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