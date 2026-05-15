VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Raises Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 147.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,556 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Entergy were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Entergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,690 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Entergy by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 800,258 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $74,512,000 after buying an additional 318,221 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 24,949 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,005,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,120,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.34. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

See Also

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