VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Raises Stock Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 176.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,565 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,865 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in AppLovin were worth $66,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in AppLovin by 760.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AppLovin Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of APP stock opened at $490.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $445.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.23. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $30,549,749.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,255,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,462,445.39. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.04, for a total transaction of $23,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,480,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,155,972,140.56. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,244 shares of company stock worth $169,584,607. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $664.35.

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About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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