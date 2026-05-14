VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Reduces Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,100 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned approximately 0.08% of Twilio worth $17,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 2,488.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Twilio

Here are the key news stories impacting Twilio this week:

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $192.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.87. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $203.71.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $268,236.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,140,444.90. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $1,197,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,780.91. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 726,088 shares of company stock valued at $137,254,124. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Twilio from $147.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $193.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Twilio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Twilio wasn't on the list.

While Twilio currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here