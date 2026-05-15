VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Sells 21,700 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al decreased its stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,800 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Evergy were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evergy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Evergy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVRG

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. Evergy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $85.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio is presently 73.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $301,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,635,418.27. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $234,421.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $190,287.74. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 8,937 shares of company stock valued at $736,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

Further Reading

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