VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Sells 60,180 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lessened its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,720 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 60,180 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned about 0.09% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 9,756,056 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $87,414,000 after buying an additional 578,169 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 61.1% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 9,135,734 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $81,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,123 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 269.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,432,356 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $53,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688,972 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,797,118 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $51,942,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,597 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,633,000 after purchasing an additional 145,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

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LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 0.5%

LXP opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.77.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $85.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. LXP Industrial Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore set a $51.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.88.

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LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

Further Reading

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