VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Trims Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $20,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,024,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,381 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $169,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 292.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,503 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $142,594,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,982,838 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $656,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,813 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SCHW opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm's 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus set a $108.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $994,859.40. This trade represents a 72.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock worth $12,268,634. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Options traders showed rising conviction in SCHW, with unusually heavy call buying that came in well above normal volume. That kind of activity often signals expectations for further upside in the shares.

Options traders showed rising conviction in SCHW, with unusually heavy call buying that came in well above normal volume. That kind of activity often signals expectations for further upside in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Schwab is expanding deeper into crypto — including Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and potentially broader access across its large client base — could open a new growth avenue and strengthen its competitive position in digital assets. Charles Schwab Rolls Out Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading As ETF Outflows Hit $233 Million

Reports that Schwab is expanding deeper into crypto — including Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and potentially broader access across its large client base — could open a new growth avenue and strengthen its competitive position in digital assets. Positive Sentiment: One investor note argued Schwab is better insulated from AI disruption than feared, citing strong earnings momentum, stabilized client cash balances, and support from higher markets and interest rates. Charles Schwab Is Better Insulated From AI Than Feared

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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