Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 14,809 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 247.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,793 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC's holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $204.87 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $207.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.24. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.41 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 13.00%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.15%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Sandra M. Volpe sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $380,304.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 58 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,254.24. This represents a 96.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 60,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.31 per share, with a total value of $12,947,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,803,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,635,597,400.42. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 987,150 shares of company stock worth $202,366,682 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Republic Services from $240.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Republic Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $243.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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