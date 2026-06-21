Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 8,627 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,627 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $89,430.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,690. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lloyd Paul Marshall sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $178,340.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,538.84. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,847. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $177.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.82 and a 52 week high of $197.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Texas Roadhouse from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $196.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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