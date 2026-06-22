Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,008 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.25%.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,520.20. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Healthpeak Properties

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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